abrdn plc Has $52.97 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 78,346 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $52,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth about $2,714,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DORM stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

