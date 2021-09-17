abrdn plc Sells 10,435 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $43,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 67,408 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 550,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.