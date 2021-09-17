ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 4,769 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 101,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $463,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

