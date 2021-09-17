Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) PT Raised to $25.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 274.25% from the company’s current price.

ATNM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ATNM stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.