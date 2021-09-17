adbank (ADB) Price Up 11.1% This Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $27,025.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00130448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045018 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

