Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

