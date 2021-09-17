Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.