Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $652.83. 40,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,190. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $636.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

