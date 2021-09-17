Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $730.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $630.00 to $730.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $643.50.

ADBE stock opened at $665.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

