Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $695.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $640.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.00.

ADBE stock opened at $665.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

