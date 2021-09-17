Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Up 162.5% in August

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.39. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advanced Info Service Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.