Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

