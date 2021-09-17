Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,143 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

