Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,729 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNI. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,719,000.

FNI opened at $52.73 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

