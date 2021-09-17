Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 754 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.