Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a growth of 260.9% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYEY opened at $32.56 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.