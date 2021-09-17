Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton Sells 20,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 1,328,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

