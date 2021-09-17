Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.