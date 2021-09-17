AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 265.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.96% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

