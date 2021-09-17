Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Insider Sells $72,280.00 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

