AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 16,218 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.48% of Amedisys worth $38,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

