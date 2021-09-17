AGF Investments Inc. Buys 1,581 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 85,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

