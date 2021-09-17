AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,677 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 136.8% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.