AGF Investments Inc. Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,284 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

