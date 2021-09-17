AGF Investments Inc. Sells 23,512 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,512 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,696,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 897,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

