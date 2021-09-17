AGF Management’s (AGF.B) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGF.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.52. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$5.04 and a 52 week high of C$8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

