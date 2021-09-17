Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,970 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $423,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $173.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

