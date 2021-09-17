Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $22.20 on Friday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $42,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

