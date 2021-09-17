AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 256,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

