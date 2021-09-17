Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,525 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,629 shares of company stock worth $15,720,672. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

