Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 32,741 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,741 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $671.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

