Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $123,000 Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 276,794 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 95,536 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

