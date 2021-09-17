Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $832.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,290. 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

