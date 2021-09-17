Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,870 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $305,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $55,178,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after buying an additional 501,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

