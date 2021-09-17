Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 842.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,560 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.