Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 22nd (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alignment Healthcare had issued 27,200,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $489,600,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $336,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.