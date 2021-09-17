Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $62,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allakos by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,585 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $105.77 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

