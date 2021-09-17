Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $621.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

