Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,432 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 5.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $433,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,762,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

CHTR stock traded down $6.28 on Friday, reaching $758.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,592. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $765.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

