Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Ares Capital by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,210. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.