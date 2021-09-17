Allen Investment Management LLC Has $193.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,642 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Sysco worth $193,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,771. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.