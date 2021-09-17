Allen Investment Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 34,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.61. The company had a trading volume of 232,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

