Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $66,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.