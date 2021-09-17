Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $874.74. 29,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $904.66 and its 200-day moving average is $847.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

