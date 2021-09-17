AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $271,714.25 and $166.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

