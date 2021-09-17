Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is SCP Investment LP’s 9th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $27.20 on Friday, hitting $2,845.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,735.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,434.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

