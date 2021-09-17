Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Raven Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4,231.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 234,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,888. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.