Alpine Associates Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Magellan Health comprises about 1.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $67,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,641. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

