Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 147,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CYTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,683. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
About Altamira Therapeutics
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.