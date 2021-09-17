Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 5,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

