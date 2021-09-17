Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Trading Down 3.3%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 83,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,427,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,976,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,209 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 323,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

